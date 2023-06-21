Admittedly, we’re starting off big here, but you know what they say about going home. If you’re in a particularly flush financial place – or just want to splurge on a life experience that you most certainly will not forget in a hurry, look no further than a helicopter tour with Nautilus Aviation. Departing from Darwin Airport, this day trip will take you soaring above the vivid valleys, thundering waterfalls and lush gorges of Litchfield National Park. You get to land on top of a pristine private waterfall at Sandy Falls for a private swimming sesh, far away from other people.
After you’ve dipped in crystal clear waters, sunbaked on red rocks and felt the green quiet of the bush, you will get an airborne ride to the super luxurious 5-star Finnis River Lodge for a bougie, chef-prepared lunch that will have you pinching yourself.