We tell you the best things to do and the coolest places you can stay in this tropical Top End paradise

Litchfield National Park is a lush and verdant corner of the Northern Territory that often gets forgotten. Located just 60 minutes from Darwin, this national park is overflowing with thundering waterfalls, crystal pools and vivid greenery that has to be seen to be believed. In a part of the world where pretty much all bodies of water are to be heavily avoided at all costs (read: saltwater crocs), Litchfield is a special oasis for swimmers and weary travellers alike.

As the traditional lands of the Marrathiel, Marranunggu, Werat, Warray and Koongurrukun people (amongst many others), Litchfield is a deeply ancient and sacred place that has been protected by its people for millennia. Its wild beauty, profound peacefulness and awe-inspiring views can be experienced year-round – but for swimming, camping and hiking, the best time to head there is the dry season (May to October). During the wet (November to April), you can still visit the park, but expect heavy monsoon rains to shut access to some swimming holes. While less swimmable, the wet season in Litchfield is the best time to see waterfalls at their thundering best, and the green landscape at its absolute lushest.

So, if you’re headed to Darwin and want to feel like you’re living in a Tourism Australia ad, you should one hundred per cent do a day (or several days) trip to Litchfield. Whether you’re more of a luxe livin’ type, a budget camper, or just someone who wants a refreshing dip without fearing for their life, we’ve put together an ultimate guide to one of the Northern Territory’s best kept secrets.

