A London pub is hosting a 'Trumpageddon' party on Inauguration Day

Donald Trump is becoming US President on January 20. If this is distressing to you, help is at hand thanks to a 'Trumpageddon' party taking place on the day he assumes office.

You could sit alone in the dark worrying about what the future holds with The Donald at the helm, but if he gets to have an inauguration shindig, it's only right and fair that London gets one too.

Head towards Islington's The Old Queens Head for The End Is Nigh, a night based on the simple plan of dancing through the initiation of what must surely be the most divisive President in US history. They're calling on people to wear their best Trump-proof outfits, which might be the sparkliest, glitteriest superhero cape or simply an attempt to out-orange the big man himself.

DJs on the night have revealed a few of the apocalypse-themed sounds that will fill their setlist on the night:

1. Prince – 1999

2. Chic – Le Freak

3. Talking Heads – Psycho Killer

4. Europe – The Final Countdown

5. Nena – 99 Red Balloons

6. Journey – Don’t Stop Believing

7. Under Pressure – David Bowie and Queen

8. The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter

9. Run This Town – Jay Z , Kanye West and Rihanna

10. End of The Road – Boyz II Men

11. We Don’t Need Another Hero – Tina Turner

12. Till The World Ends – Britney Spears

And if you are thinking of dressing up as Trump, we made this handy step-by-step guide last Halloween:

How to dress up like Trump this Halloween Because there's truly nothing scarier than Donald Trump. Posted by Time Out London on Monday, 10 October 2016



