Here's all the new veggie and vegan stuff you can eat at Pret

Whether you're vegetarian, vegan or you just need a break from meat after spending the last few weeks filling up on pigs in blankets, Pret has got you covered thanks to its new veggie and vegan menu. After the success of its veggie pop-up (which turned permanent in September), Pret is rolling out a load of new vegetarian and vegan options, which will be available at all branches from tomorrow (January 5).

They've also confirmed that they're definitely opening a second Veggie Pret in London in spring this year. There are rumours that it might be in the City, but they're keeping schtum on the details for now. Until then, here's a look at all the new meat-free options.

New soups

There are three new flavours of soup, all of which are dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan, including spiced corn and quinoa, greens and grains, and cauliflower and chickpea dhal. Plus, their miso soup will now be vegan. They're also jumping on the bone broth bandwagon, which is obviously not veggie, but is basically the elixir of life, if you believe some health bloggers.

Veggie pots

Previously only available in Veggie Pret, these healthy bad boys are being rolled out across all branches to help you up your five-a-day intake. Take your pick from the rainbow veggie pot, the Asian greens veggie pot and the courgetti veggie pot.

Vegan breakfast pots

Another 'pot' option, this time for breakfast. Choose from a mango chia pot, apple and pomegranate overnight oats, or their five-grain porridge, which is being made with coconut milk to make it dairy-free. All options are vegan.

The 'hot shot'

If you can't get excited about chia pots and courgetti, let us introduce you to the 'Hot Shot'. Pret already do a ginger shot, which really is the elixir of life (see ya later, bone broth), and now they're rolling out another version with orange, turmeric, ginger and cayenne pepper, which should hopefully see off that cold you've had for about three weeks now. If you prefer hot drinks, they're also getting the dairy-free treatment – all coffees and hot chocolates will be available with coconut milk, and they're launching a new selection of teas, including matcha green, turmeric tonic and rooibos cacao.

So if you promised yourself you'd do the whole 'new year, new you' thing this year, sack off the gym and just do a swoop of Pret tomorrow and you should be well on your way.

Cutting back on meat? Check out London's best vegetarian and vegan restaurants.