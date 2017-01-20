Here's how you can apply to be in the new series of 'The Crystal Maze'

Anyone who was conscious during the ’90s was psyched to hear that 'The Crystal Maze' is returning to TV for a full series later this year. The next thought we all had was: how do I get myself and my mates on the show, stat?

Well, details of how to apply have now been released. Contestants must apply as a team of five – and decide who will be 'Team Captain' and 'Vice Captain'. As long as you're 18 or over, resident in the UK, Isle of Man or the Channel Islands and not employed or related to someone employed by the show or its partners, you're good to go. The deadline for applications is March 1 2017. Better start training – mentally and physically – now.

