  • Blog
  • Film
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here's how you can apply to be in the new series of 'The Crystal Maze'

By Josh Mcloughlin Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 12:34pm

Here's how you can apply to be in the new series of 'The Crystal Maze'
Patch Dolan

Anyone who was conscious during the ’90s was psyched to hear that 'The Crystal Maze' is returning to TV for a full series later this year. The next thought we all had was: how do I get myself and my mates on the show, stat?

Well, details of how to apply have now been released. Contestants must apply as a team of five – and decide who will be 'Team Captain' and 'Vice Captain'. As long as you're 18 or over, resident in the UK, Isle of Man or the Channel Islands and not employed or related to someone employed by the show or its partners, you're good to go. The deadline for applications is March 1 2017. Better start training – mentally and physically – now.

Don't fancy being on TV? Here's everything you need to know about The Crystal Maze experience in London.

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Josh Mcloughlin 82 Posts

Josh is a proud Merseysider appalled at London’s lack of gravy.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest