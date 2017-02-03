  • Blog
Honest Burgers has added a roast dinner concoction to its menu

By Stephanie Hartman Posted: Friday February 3 2017, 5:11pm

Oh jeez! Honest Burgers has only gone and combined its tasty patties with a flippin’ Sunday lunch. 

It’s likely burger purists will be quick to dismiss this marriage of flavours, but there’s no denying that smoked bacon, cheesy leeks and rosemary roasties sound like pretty excellent additions to any beef and bun combo.

Things may get a little weird with the inclusion of an unorthodox horseradish cream, savoy cabbage and bacon gravy, but this is London and we’re up for giving anything a go once. If you’re game too, you’ve got until Mon Feb 13 to get your lips around one. The ‘Roast’ burger costs £12.75 and is available across London. Check out Honest Burgers' website to find your nearest branch.

Staff writer
By Stephanie Hartman

Steph is a freelance writer at Time Out London and pineapple enthusiast. Follow her on Twitter @S_J_Hartman.

For any feedback or for more information email

