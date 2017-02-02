Pizza Pilgrims is now making bespoke dessert calzones

Fans of the divine dough created by Pizza Pilgrims will have another mecca to travel to this March, as there's a new branch opening in Shoreditch. As well as their classic savoury menu, the team at the east London location will be introducing dessert calzones (!) and inviting diners to bring along their favourite chocolate bars to be encased in dough and baked to perfection. While you’re in the corner shop choosing between a Dairy Milk or Snickers, it’s also worth swinging by the booze aisle as this branch will be the first to offer BYOB (no corkage fee for the first month then £2.50 after).

Creative types can have a go at making ‘pizza art’ which will be used to decorate the walls of the restaurant and the best pizza-inspired takes on famous paintings will be rewarded with free slices.

The new branch of Pizza Pilgrims opens in early March at 136 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6JE. If you can’t wait until then, find them serving up slices in celebration of National Pizza Day at Red Gallery. Thu Feb 9–Sat Feb 11.

