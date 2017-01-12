Hot Gin Roof: a sneak peek of the rooftop pop-up serving hot gin cocktails

Londoners will be able to turn January into Ginuary at a pop-up serving hot gin cocktails on a rooftop terrace. Chiswick gin distillers Sipsmith are rebooting last year's successful winter pop-up Hot Gin Roof at the Ham Yard Hotel, inviting guests up to the fourth floor terrace of the Soho hotel for booze and blankets. We took a sneak peek at the pop-up promising classic gin cocktails with a warmed-up twist.

A photo posted by Laura Richards (@lala_richards) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:17pm PST



All guests are greeted with a hot gin and tonic to begin their evening. They can then choose one cocktail from a menu of reinvented classics, including a hot negroni served in a tea cup, with red berry tea added to the aperitivo mix.

A photo posted by Laura Richards (@lala_richards) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:19pm PST



Another star of the cocktail show was Sipsmith's cockle-warming take on a martini, here named a Reverse Martini and served with a deep-fried olive for garnish.

A photo posted by Holly Crabbe (@hollywhobakes) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:19pm PST



Guests can pay on top of their ticket price to sample other menu stars. A Hot Pharmaceutical was a silky, two-layered take on an espresso martini and it totally rocked.

Tickets for sessions running from Wednesday to Sunday until mid-February start at £18 for an hour-and-a-half session. More info here.

Love gin? Did you know there's a gin hotel in London?