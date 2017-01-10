It might snow in London this week

It’s time to dig out your woolly wares as the city is set to get pretty chilly this week and there may even be some snow involved.

The forecasting gurus at the Met Office have told Londoners to prepare for ‘wintry showers’ and cold winds from Wednesday when temperatures are set to drop. 'There is a risk of some snow and sleety weather on Thursday and possibly also Friday – mainly in the form of showers,' a forecaster told the Evening Standard.

According to the Met, London will most likely get a slight white covering and it will feel very, very cold thanks to a lovely wind chill in the air, which could last until the end of the week. Wrap up warm, folks!

Image: David Holt

