It's been ten years since 'Skins' first aired on E4: where are the cast now?

Ten years have passed since 'Skins' first aired on E4. One whole decade. That's 3,653 days since we were first introduced to Tony, Cassie and the gang. Back then, the E4 teen drama was unlike anything we'd seen on TV before. Sex, drugs, death, mental health, religion, pregnancy, bullying – it was all there, alongside sweaty house parties and surging hormones.



Times have changed. Those of us who, like the 'Skins' crew, were taking A-Levels in 2007 are now speeding towards the big 3-0. Curfews, school uniforms, and teen angst are a distant memory. Instead we are furiously covering our faces in anti-wrinkle cream and secretly hoping we get asked for ID in Tescos.

But what are the cast of the first 'Skins' generation up to now? Mainly starring in massive cult shows and getting Oscar nominations, it seems.

Nicholas Hoult played teen heartthrob Tony in the first season of 'Skins'. He's since starred in X-Men movies 'First Class', 'Days of Future Past' and 'Apocalypse', plus 'Jack the Giant Slayer', 'Warm Bodies', 'A Single Man', 'Kill Your Friends' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. He's also set to appear in the upcoming 'Watership Down' remake.

'Skins'/'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Dev Patel, who starred as Anwar in 'Skins', was nominated for a Supporting Actor Oscar yesterday for his role in 'Lion'. He's also starred in 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' and 'The Newsroom'. Read our interview with him about life post-'Skins' here.

'Skins'/'Lion'

Hannah Murray starred in 'Skins' as self-destructive teen Cassie Ainsworth. As well as coming back for a follow-up series of 'Skins', Murray has starred in movies 'God Help the Girl', 'Lily & Kat', and 'The Chosen'. She's also wildling Gilly in 'Game of Thrones'.

'Skins'/'Game of Thrones'

Joe Dempsie is another 'Skins' alumnus to end up in Westeros. After playing Chris Miles in two seasons of the E4 drama, Dempsie went on to play Gendry in 'Game of Thrones'. He's also starred in 'Southcliffe', 'New Worlds', 'This Is England '90', 'Burn Burn Burn', 'One of Us', 'The Fades' and 'Murder'.

'Skins'/'Game of Thrones'

Kaya Scodelario played Tony's younger sister Effy in the first season of 'Skins', going on to star in another four series. Since leaving, Scodelario has appeared in 'Southcliffe', the Maze Runner franchise, 'Wuthering Heights', 'Now Is Good' and 'The Truth About Emanuel'. She's also set to star in upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie 'Salazar's Revenge'.

'Skins'/'The Maze Runner'

As for the rest of the cast of 'Skins' series one, April Pearson, who played original queen bee and Tony's long-suffering girlfriend Michelle, is currently in a play called 'Threesome' at the Union Theatre; Mike Bailey, who starred as Tony's BFF Sid, is in TV series 'Hers and History'; Mitch Hewer, aka Maxxie, has just cut off his man bun for a new role; and Larissa Wilson was last on screen in Channel 5 series 'Suspects'.



Feeling nostalgic? All 61 episodes of 'Skins' are available to watch on All 4 right now.