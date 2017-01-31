The world's best pizza restaurant is opening in Stoke Newington this week

A photo posted by L'antica Pizzeria Da Michele (@pizzeriadamichele) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:10am PST



In the midst of last year's Toblerone catastrophe and #MarmiteGate controversy, you may remember we brought you the much needed good foodie news that the world's best pizza restaurant was coming to London. L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele, famous for serving up the best pizza in Naples – the pizza capital of the world (and the restaurant where Julia Roberts 'fell in love with pizza' in 'Eat, Pray, Love') has now set up shop in Stoke Newington and it finally opens this week on February 3.





That's right, you'll soon be able to tuck into cheesy, carby delights from the family-run pizzeria, which has been based in Naples since 1870. Their new home in Stokey will house a 2.3-tonne pizza oven cooking up a menu based around margherita and marinara pizzas. They've even assembled a team of 'pizza heroes' to serve you the good stuff. Get ready to form an orderly queue if you want in.

meet the oven!!! thank you guys for working very hard to place it!!!! pic.twitter.com/DGI5FjtH9v — da Michele London (@damichelelondon) November 12, 2016

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele opens on February 3 at 125 Church Street in Stoke Newington.

