There’s going to be a huge protest against Donald Trump’s travel ban outside Downing Street tonight

Thousands of Londoners are set to gather outside Downing Street at 6pm tonight to protest Donald Trump's controversial travel ban. On Friday, the President signed an executive order stopping all nationals from seven muslim-majority countries entering the United States, as well as halting the US refugee programme for 120 days and banning all Syrian refugees from the country indefinitely. Tonight's emergency demo is intended as a show of support for those banned from entering the US as well as questioning the UK government's response to the ban. More than a million people have now signed a petition calling on the Prime Minister to cancel Donald Trump's proposed UK state visit.

The demo has been organised by journalist and author Owen Jones. On a Facebook event page for the mass protest he writes: 'Donald Trump has imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. That includes people who helped the US army. That includes people on holiday trying to get home via the United States. That includes people trying to be reunited with their dying parents. It also includes Britons with dual nationality. Like our national hero Mo Farah. Even the Iraq-born Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi.



'Theresa May has decided to ally herself with Donald Trump's bigoted, misogynistic government. She has refused to speak out against Donald Trump's #MuslimBan – even when her own Members of Parliament are targeted. It is not only weak, it is a matter of national shame – disgracing our country across the world.'

Speakers at the event are set to include Ed Miliband, Caroline Lucas, Lily Allen and Bianca Jagger, as well as Syrian refugees and representatives from Black Lives Matter. Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia – one of the seven countries named in the president’s executive order – has called the ban 'divisive and discriminatory'.

The demo follows hundreds of Women's Marches in major cities across the world to mark the inauguration of the controversial US President, including a protest in London which saw 100,000 people march from Grosvenor Square, past the US embassy and into Trafalgar Square. On the day of Trump's inauguration, Bridges Not Walls protesters dropped banners with messages of 'solidarity and common humanity' over bridges across the world, including 150 in the UK. A separate protest organised by the Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up to Racism and the Muslim Council of Britain is planned for Saturday outside the US Embassy.

The demonstration takes place tonight outside Downing Street from 6pm to 8pm.

Here are seven things you can do to keep up the Women’s March momentum in London.