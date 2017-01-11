The City of London is getting superfast free wifi

Ever wondered why getting signal is a distant dream when you're in the City of London? It's because the combination of the Square Mile's narrow streets and tall buildings mean connectivity in the area is at best unreliable – at worst a myth.

But there's hope. Residents, employees and visitors to the City of London will be able to use a new world-class wireless network this year as proposals to expand free wifi and improve mobile coverage across the square mile have been given the green light. The new network will replace the current free wifi service provided by The Cloud.

This is welcome news, because London's wireless network leaves a lot to be desired compared with other cities. The capital currently suffers from poor broadband speeds, with four of the 12 UK constituencies with the worst superfast broadband being found in London – including the City and Westminster. London ranks twenty-sixth out of 33 European capitals in terms of broadband speed. Oh dear.

Over 400 ‘small cells’, to be built in the coming months, will boost the strength and reliability of the current wireless coverage by using street objects like lampposts, street signs, buildings and CCTV columns.

Tech-savvy Londoners can also get excited, because the plans form part of wider preparations paving the way for easier adoption of 5G technology, which is expected to be launched by the end of this decade. That's some seriously fast procrastination on its way to London. We can't wait.

And in the eternal battle between London and New York for the title of 'Best City in the Universe', this one goes to London, because the service will surpass that found in the world’s other major international financial centre. Take that, USA.

