The four new exhibitions you have to see this weekend

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday January 13 2017, 1:26pm

The emotionless power of the modern face by Peter Liversidge at Kate Macgarry

 

 

A photo posted by Susan (@skambalu) on

 
Beautiful images of British forces in WWII Italy at the newly refurbished Estorick Collection

 
A warming, sunny, abstract hug by Bauhaus pioneer Josef Albers at David Zwirner

 

A photo posted by So It Goes Magazine (@soitgoesmag) on

 
The return of conceptual big dog John Baldessari at Marian Goodman

 
Still hungry for more art? Of course you are, you art glutton - stuff your eyes with our guide to everything that's on in London right here.

