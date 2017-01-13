The four new exhibitions you have to see this weekend

The emotionless power of the modern face by Peter Liversidge at Kate Macgarry
Beautiful images of British forces in WWII Italy at the newly refurbished Estorick Collection
A warming, sunny, abstract hug by Bauhaus pioneer Josef Albers at David Zwirner
The return of conceptual big dog John Baldessari at Marian Goodman
Still hungry for more art? Of course you are, you art glutton - stuff your eyes with our guide to everything that's on in London right here.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest