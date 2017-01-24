There's going to be a tube strike on the Central and Waterloo & City lines this week

We've only just managed to repress the memories of the year's first tube strike on January 9, which brought London to a standstill.

But RMT union members who work on the Central and Waterloo & City lines have planned a walkout for 24 hours from 9pm tomorrow (Wednesday January 25).

If the strike goes ahead as planned, there will be no service east of Leytonstone, with a reduced service on the rest of the line, whilst the Waterloo & City line will not run any services at all (well, the whole line is only two stops).

Union officials say the strike is in protest over the displacement of staff. RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the RMT had made 'strenuous efforts' to resolve the dispute through conciliation service Acas.

In a statement, Central line operations director Peter McNaught said: 'We apologise to customers for the disruption they may experience due to this unnecessary strike. We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute with the RMT through talking through the issues with them, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from 30 to eight.'

Still, you might want to give the Central line a wide berth if you can.

