UberEats is delivering free croissants tomorrow morning

By Ellie Broughton Posted: Monday January 30 2017, 3:06pm

The buttery croissant is a breakfast of kings, and UberEats knows it. To mark the launch of its new breakfast service, it's teamed up with French bakery Paul to offer boxes of four flaky delights for free.

UberEats will be delivering freebies tomorrow (January 31) between 8am and 11am. All you have to do is log in to UberEats, set your delivery location and select Paul from the list of restaurants, then select croissants from the in-app menu. 

Then just wait for the smell of hot pastry to waft to your front door. Bon appétit!

Hungry? Check out London's best bakeries.

In other news, London is getting its first ever prosecco festival.

 

