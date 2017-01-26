You can party till late at the Tate this Friday

Tate Modern basically changed the museum lates game when it started its monthly Uniqlo Tate Lates nights a few months back. They've got activities and games and crap like that, but seriously, who cares about that crap. Here's why you should ACTUALLY come to one of these nights: late, quiet access to the museum and all of its shows, enough music to make the place feel like a club, and more booze than you can possibly stomach.

This month's late features DJs from the always brilliant NTS radio, loads of ultra-nifty ten-minute talks, and – obviously – buttloads of booze. What else are you going to do with your Friday night? Drink somewhere where you DON'T get to look like a smart-arse cultured motherflipper? Don't be that jerk. Be the jerk slamming back mai tais at the modern art museum and saying shit like 'cubism? My drink's warm, I need some ICE cubism' and then high-fiving all your friends while everyone around you applauds.

If you need any more art movement/cocktail jokes, hit me up @eddyfrankel, it's my vibe.

