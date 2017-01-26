  • Blog
You can party till late at the Tate this Friday

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Thursday January 26 2017, 2:19pm

Dan Weill

Tate Modern basically changed the museum lates game when it started its monthly Uniqlo Tate Lates nights a few months back. They've got activities and games and crap like that, but seriously, who cares about that crap. Here's why you should ACTUALLY come to one of these nights: late, quiet access to the museum and all of its shows, enough music to make the place feel like a club, and more booze than you can possibly stomach.

This month's late features DJs from the always brilliant NTS radio, loads of ultra-nifty ten-minute talks, and – obviously – buttloads of booze. What else are you going to do with your Friday night? Drink somewhere where you DON'T get to look like a smart-arse cultured motherflipper? Don't be that jerk. Be the jerk slamming back mai tais at the modern art museum and saying shit like 'cubism? My drink's warm, I need some ICE cubism' and then high-fiving all your friends while everyone around you applauds. 

If you need any more art movement/cocktail jokes, hit me up @eddyfrankel, it's my vibe.

Staff writer
By Eddy Frankel

Eddy is Time Out's visual art editor and he is pioneering sports grunge. Sports grunge is the new health goth. Get more style tips by following dat ass @eddyfrankel

For any feedback or for more information email

