12 Tel Aviv anomalies that simply make no sense

1. Tandem electric biking. Not only can Tel Avivians fit two people on one bike, they can fit one person on a bike while the other stands straight up in the back, defying all laws of gravity. Take that Sir Isaac Newton.

2. Leash-less dogs. Run Fido, runnnnnnnnnn!!! Just come back this time, please.

3. Tattoos. Aren't tattoos taboo in Judaism? Urban myth, my friends. In Tel Aviv, it almost seems taboo to not have ink somewhere on your body.

4. Sidewalk parking. You know that frustrating feeling of circling around the block ten times to find a parking space for your car? Well, in Tel Aviv, you'll never have that problem because everything is fair game: the sidewalk, the alleyway, the bike lane, the beach, you name it.

5. Cherry Tomatoes. Is it a fruit? Is it a vegetable? Is it delicious? The answer to all of these questions is "yes."

6. Midday runners. At 32 degrees Celsius, anything is possible.

7. Midburn. Just go, you'll understand.

8. Jachnun. How can one single pastry keep you full for the entire day? Perhaps they need to introduce the buttery bliss to astronauts, soldiers, and as a food reward on Survivor.

9. Blundstones. Are they a winter boot? A summer boot? A work boot? Nobody knows.

10. Winter jackets. It seems counterintuitive to sell jackets named after a season that doesn't exist in that country...that's because it is.

11. Tubi. The debate over whether this magical potion is a 'beverage' or 'drug' is more heated than any political debate involving Bibi. I mean there are only two letters separating their names anyways.

12. On that note...Bibi.