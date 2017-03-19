3 Tel Aviv nightlife events to hit up this weekend

From thrash metal to pure reggae, these three music events are worth losing your voice at:

Congo Natty Ft. Top Cat

© GettyImages

We heard your prayers to the heavens above for an unforgettable body moving night of pure reggae and jungle music, and we’ve delivered Michael Alex Anthony West right at your pretty little feet. Better known as Rebel MC and his alter-alias Congo Natty, he’ll make you go wild in the land of jungle music but just remember, you’ll make it out more alive than ever before.

Mar 23, 23:30-05:00. NIS 70-110. Barby, Tel Aviv

10 Years Ilian Tape

A rip-roaring techno takedown by the Munich based record label. For their aluminum anniversary marking ten years of being consistently fresh and progressively trendy, the Zenker Brothers arrive in Israel with Skee Mask, proving that having artists with a global pedigree guarantees a fiery future.

Mar 24, 22:00-07:00. Breakfast Club, Tel Aviv

Rise Up Tel Aviv

© Shutterstock

Long hair flailing to the vibration of the heavy metal bass, mosh pits heaving with a whirlpool of human bodies – just an average night dedicated to thrash metal in Israel, really. Find out what SHREDHEAD, Sinnery, Eternal Struggle and Shiver all have in common. We’ll give you a hint…you’ll be thrilled with awe and dread simultaneously. Horns up ya’shitters!

Mar 24, 20:00-23:30. NIS 40-50. Levontin 7, Tel Aviv