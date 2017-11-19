A first glimpse of Shiratoya, the new Japanese kid in town

Almost every detail in the newly renovated Shiratoya restaurant was imported specially from Japan: the handmade ceramics, bamboo steaming pots, and even the lamps adorning the enchanting Nahalat Binyamin entrance. The drinks here take centerstage with a particularly well-stocked bar and an eccentric cocktail menu to match, a selection of 18 sakes, and 12 types of Japanese beer, one of which pours straight from the barrel.

Japanese chef, Shaniya Yamashita, is responsible for the new menu. Yamashita, who has been in Israel for nearly three months now, has formed connections with the nearby Carmel Market vendors, and built a varied menu, including: sushi, sashimi, maki, ramen, hot dishes from the grill and munchies that pair well with a glass of sake or a crisp Asahi, such as vegetables with miso dip and wasabi mayonnaise, soft white fish cakes served with ginger and dried bonito chips, vegetable and seafood tempura, and more.

And, of course, Yamashita promises a version of Agedashi Tofu that redefines the dish as we know it. In addition to a bar that can accommodate up to 20 guests, you can also sit in the side room overlooking the Japanese garden, which doubles as a private room, as well as the main dining space.

Shiratoya, 57 Nahalat Binyamin, Tel Aviv. (077-7101711)