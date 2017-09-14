A joint makeup photography exhibition brings color to the White City

The PASS PORT Gallery of Contemporary Art is proud to present TEXTURES: a special collaboration between artists Hila Elkayam and Yarin Shahaf.

© Hila Elkayam

For the first time in Israel, a photo exhibition brings together two of Israel's huge makeup artists: Yarin Shahaf, artist and head of her Professional Make Up School, and Hila Elkayam, a multidisciplinary photographer and artist.

© Hila Elkayam

The exhibition provides a rare glimpse into the intimate moments of contemporary art that take place within the makeup artist's room, allowing the viewer a lens into the creative process from beginning to end. TEXTURES contains huge photographs of makeup works that bring together the worlds of beauty and art.

© Hila Elkayam

Shahaf explains, "The main motif in makeup work is material; the textures of materials and the differences between them form the core of this collection. The differences between matte and gloss/rough and smooth/liquid and solid, came before thinking about the result of picturesque and figurative makeup.

© Hila Elkayam

"Hila Elkayam is an extremely talented photographer who is responsible for the wonderful visual result of these photographs. She produced photographs of textures and materials, as they appear in the reality surrounding us, to complement the central theme of these works. "

© Hila Elkayam

TEXTURES opens September 28 and remains open until November 28 at the PASS PORT - Art Gallery, 10 Beit Hillel, Tel Aviv. Mon-Thu, 09:00-21: 30, Fri 09:30-13: 00