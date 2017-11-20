A moment in the lives of Tel Aviv’s street musicians

These buskers are making the corners and cobblestones of the White City their stage

Mike Van Kool, 71

Spotted at: Savidor Merkaz Station

Harmonica

Number of years performing: Two years

What’s your background? At age 16, I moved to Israel from Russia. I didn’t want to come, but my mom promised that when we arrived in Italy to board a ship to Israel she’d give me money for whatever I wanted. I bought myself a harmonica. By the time we arrived in Israel, I knew how to play.

I play on the street out of necessity. If I had known how much people would like what I play, I would’ve started ten years ago. Honestly, I was ashamed – I used to be a professional CPA. I thought people would look down on me.

What’s the most serendipitous encounter you’ve had? Last Wednesday someone approached me and asked “Do you accept credit card?!” I laughed, “No, I haven’t had a bank account for 15 years!” He replied, “I have a solution for you. I’ve been passing you for months and I really like your playing. I want to tip but I don’t carry cash. So, I opened a Bitcoin account under your name and whenever you like, I’ll withdraw the money for you.” He’s coming right now to bring me NIS400 tipped in Bitcoin!

Which song gets the most people jamming? “The House of the Rising Sun,” I also sing for this one. I’ll play it especially for you after we finish the interview. If you play music you like, you’ll find people who like your music. This bagel seller next to me asked me to play Mizrahi music, but I’m sorry, I’m just not connected to it.

To donate to Mike’s Bitcoin wallet: (1JDyLmc2Hm4NQ71AEicv2e6NiWhePpzSE1)

Yonatan BD, 31

Spotted at: Carmel Market & Nachalat Binyamin St

Trumpet

(First time playing with Yonatan W, pictured)

Number of years performing: Two years

How'd you get started? It’s the most democratic way to play, ya know? People come and if they wanna listen, they listen, if they wanna pay, they pay. You feel free to express yourself however you want, without expectations. Well…maybe some expectations…but you can really practice, spread out, and experiment.

Has anyone offered you something other than money? A lot of weed, which is always appreciated. I got this bracelet – a girl sat here and made it for me. But I’ve also received friendship…and love.

What's the strangest encounter you've had while performing? I met Yonatan W. (pictured) on the street. I met some of the loves of my life. You meet everyone on the street. But I also meet crazy people who try to kill me, and I have to defend myself – the street is a jungle! I’m an easy target, crazy people think they can talk to you, which they can, they’re free to, but sometimes…they strike – especially shop owners.

Best kept street musician secret? Don’t think it’s a low art, ‘cause it’s not! It’s an amazing thing to connect to yourself and the people. If you allow yourself to go deep, it can be a really powerful experience.

Adi Morag, 41

Spotted at: Jaffa Port & Nachalat Binyamin Art Market

Marimba

Number of years street performing: Five years

What’s your musical background?

For 20 years, I played around the world in a percussion duo with some of the greatest conductors, like Zubin Mehta, and performed at venues like the Hollywood Ball, Carnegie Hall, and even gave a master class at Julliard. After traveling for so long, I decided to take time off, but after a year, I approached the Marimba again, and was reminded of how beautiful it was. I never wanted fame and I always asked people not to take videos, but I couldn’t stop them. Last February, someone posted a video of me playing “Clocks” by Coldplay and now it has something like 20 million views on Facebook.

Why do you perform in this particular spot?

I’m limited by my instrument. It’s super big – 3m by 1m – and to get around I installed a battery-powered motor that helps me transport it. So, I go where my one hour’s worth of battery lets me!

Best kept street musician secret?

Eighty percent of my income is from the street. My father taught me never to say how much I earn, but for me, it’s enough. I live a modest life in which I’m happy to be playing music. I get to see the beach to and from performing.

Tom, 27

Spotted at: Old City, Jaffa

Saz player

Number of years performing: Two-and-a-half years

What’s this instrument?! It’s called Saz, a traditional Turkish folk instrument which bards (traveling musicians) used to sing religious songs about love, history and wars. I got into it because I was very religious for ten years. I connected to the tradition of Piyyut – chanting religious songs – of Middle Eastern Jewish communities. The music grabbed me straight to my soul.

What locations are the best money makers?

Somewhere with an atmosphere suited for the specific music – for me, a location with ancient Middle East vibes. There, you enjoy playing more and you put your heart into it. That’s the secret: play from your heart and not for money. The second you start playing for money, people can hear it. I had times where I said “I don’t care If I don’t make a shekel today, I’m broadening my skill on the instrument”. It’s almost like a meditation, where I feel every note and rhythm.

Has anyone offered you something other than money? Vietnamese tourists gave me cigarettes. A hippie dude made me a bracelet. I wish I could say a girl told me “let’s go to my bed right now!” Sadly, that hasn’t happened – yet.