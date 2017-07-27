A preview of the Israel Chamber Orchestra's 52nd season

Under the leadership of musical director Ariel Zuckermann, the Israeli Chamber Orchestra continues to stretch themselves as they reach new musical heights year after year. They are entering their 52nd season with a renewed vision: to promote Israeli creativity and an even closer connection between the audience and the community.

The 2017/2018 season promises to deliver an incredibly diverse and talented lineup, including a special soloist series, featuring the following musicians: László Fenyö performing Haydn's Cello Concerto no. 2, David D’or and cellist Dmitry Yablonsky with leading songs of prayer, Baroque, and Hebrew songs, Eyal Ein-Habar performing Bernstein “Halil” (Flute), Lukas Vondarcek (Czech) performing Mendelssohn's Piano concerto no. 1, and violinist Benjamin Schmid (Austria) performing Vieuxtemps Violin Concerto no. 5.

© Eyal Hirsch

The orchestra will also celebrate the many colors of world music, including a Brazilian celebration for the 130th birthday of composer Villa-Lobos, a concert of Russian folk songs dedicated to the members of the Red Army Choir, a joint Ladino-style mandolin concert with the Israeli Plectrum Orchestra and the Israel Chamber Orchestra, plus, in honor of Argentinean Independence Day, a concert of renowned pieces by Ramirez and Piazzolla.

The classical concerts in this season offer subscribers fascinating lectures, guided tours throughout Tel Aviv, and interactive dance performances. The concert hours are scheduled for 19:00 and 20:00 in order to allow the audience to enjoy a long stay, and after the concerts, the audience will be able to meet with Ariel Zuckermann, the soloists, the guest conductors, and the orchestra players at Pastel (the chic restaurant below the Tel Aviv Museum of Art) for a delicious meal, wine, and conversation.

