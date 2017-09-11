A three-day indie music festival in the desert...what more can one ask for?

While Midburn takes the cake for summer desert festivals, there’s an equally exciting three-day event down south closing off the summer festival sandwich.

© Nir Geiger

This October, InDnegev is back and better than ever with a top shelf lineup of musicians including TATRAN, Bones Garage, TheAngelcy, Lucille Crew, the stunning Noga Erez, plus Ester Rada, who recently released her new album, “Different Eyes.”

As if camping under the unpolluted stars for an entire weekend wasn’t enough? Throw in indie clothing and food stalls, relaxation tents, performance art pieces, and band paraphernalia, and you’ve got yourself the perfect end to the chagim.

Let the desert magic cast a spell on you this October. Tickets: 3-day entry: NIS 380, Thursday only: NIS 180. Check out the FB event HERE.