And they said English stand-up didn't exist here...

Who doesn't love a good laugh for a good cause?

Comedy for Koby–the twice annual stand-up comedy tour–is back, yet again, for their 20th Israel-wide tour. The event, which brings some of the world's top talents to perform for Israeli audiences, has become the backbone fundraiser for The Koby Mandell Foundation, benefiting victims of terror and other bereaved families.

While the comedians are rotating, one fixture is the ever-lovable, ever-laughable Avi Liberman, otherwise known as Comedy for Koby's Los Angeles-based, Israeli-born emcee. During the second intifada, when Liberman heard that people weren’t going out because they were scared, nervous or just emotionally drained, he brought comedians in as a way of alleviating stress through laughter. As the venture grew, he recognized its potential to become a successful fundraiser. Today, it’s Israel’s most popular English comedy tour.

So who's making the speeches (aka performing) at the 20th birthday bash?

D.C. Benny

A heavyweight contender in the cutthroat New York comedy scene, D.C. Benny is loved for his unique autobiographical storytelling style, original characters, and essays, which have been featured in New York Magazine, The New York Observer, and more. He has appeared on Comedy Central Presents and made it to the top eight on NBC's Last Comic Standing. He currently hosts a podcast called, "Tall But True," which brings in guests like Ray Romano, Leslie Jones, and Bill Burr.

Tammy Pescatelli

An extremely relatable female comedian, Tammy Pescatelli reels in her audience members with witty sarcasm, sports, family, T.V., dating, and whatever else comes to mind. What else might that be? Check out her one-hour Netflix special Finding The Funny to find out. She has also appeared on The View and The Howard Stern Show.

Don McMillan

Fifteen years and a Stanford University Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering later, Don McMillan (or "The PowerPoint Comedian") was crowned Comedy Grand Champion on Star Search. He has made appearances on HBO, Comedy Central, and The Tonight Show, and has both written and acted in hundreds of corporate comedy shows for Google, Apple, Exxon/Mobil, and the likes.

Have a laugh...or two...or three this holiday season.