Attention pancake enthusiasts: Retro is celebrating International Pancake Day with the pancake-eating competition of a lifetime

First, there was the stack of Oreo pancakes at Benedict, oozing with sweet cream and chocolate cookie crumbs. Then came the tower of mini waffles at Sarona and Rothschild Allenby Market, drenched in chocolate fudge and self-loathing. Now, feast your eyes on the Everest of breakfast battles: the Retro Pancake Challenge. On Tuesday, Feb 28th, Retro Pancakes & Bar is putting your pancake eating abilities to the test.

In anticipation of International Pancake Day – which reminds Christians that there are 40 days until Easter and Jews that there are 40 days until the burning of bread – Retro is expanding their menu to more than 30 varieties of sweet and savory pancakes (vegan and gluten free) in addition to putting on a good old fashion pancake-eating competition.

The goal: be the first to devour a tower of 6 pancakes, 4 scoops of ice cream and enough whip cream to make you cry of joy (and then pain and then more joy)

© PR The prize: 1st place winner will receive NIS 500 in gift certificates (to be used in a variety of chains and stores); 2nd place winner (runner up) will win vouchers for a family meal at Retro

Entry costs NIS 50 (call 052-6069629 for registry). The competition will take place at both of Retro's locations on Feb 28: 11 Eliezer Mazal St, Rishon LeTsiyon @ 22:30; 3 Rapaport St, Kfar Saba @ 20:30