Banksy does Bourgeoisie? The shocking truth behind the street artist's supposed exhibition in Herzliya

When the news leaked that anti-corporate, anti-commercialist, anti-identity street artist, Banksy, was coming to Herzliya's Arena Mall, the media went wild. "Banksy is coming to Herzliya!" they wrote, each word steeped in disbelief. For years, Banksy secretly hung his artistic political criticisms in museums around the world – from Melbourne to Amsterdam and everything in between – revolutionizing the public's notion of graffiti with his stenciling technique. His pop-up nightmarish amusement park, Dismaland, drew the media to him, or more so the idea of him as Banksy preserved anonymity, shying away from the spotlight.

© Banksy

While he favors covertness, there are two things we do know about the street artist: 1) He is British, most likely Bristol and 2) "The Art of Banksy", his supposed upcoming exhibit in Herzliya has been curated against his will.

Yes, that's right. As the exhibition suggests in its title, Israel may be gaining the physical art of Banksy from April 4th to 18th (including famous pieces like "The Girl With The Balloon" and "Laugh Now"); however, what they will not see is any Banksy spirit or intention behind the exhibition.

© Banksy The first red flag came with the press release, boasting, "This exhibition is unique...you will never again see such an impressive amount of his work all concentrated in one place". On the contrary, each of Banksy's works are unique, and deserve their own attention, not a mass showing. The second red flag was the location. The bourgeoisie Herzliya mall is no place for his creative mind. In the past, Banksy has gone on covert missions to Gaza to stencil his work on the remains of old homes. The Arena mall is a projection of someone's commercialist mind, which brings us to the third red flag: the mention of former manager Steve Lazarides.

© Banksy

While managing Banksy gave Lazarides his fabulous wealth and success in the art business, Lazarides discredited Banksy's political, social and artistic agenda for his own commercial merit. After eight years of prolonged conflict, the two parted ways. While the media continues to bash Banksy for his work, claiming if he was to reveal his identity, that would be the end of any interest in him, Lazarides' commercialized traveling exhibition gives them just one more reason to hate the street art virtuoso – creating yet another victim of Salvador Dali syndrome.

"The Art of Banksy" will be on display at Herzliya's Arena Mall Apr 4-18 during the Passover holiday. Tickets: NIS 59-89