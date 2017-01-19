Barbies be gone! - revisiting childhood at the ‘Dolls Art’ exhibition in Jaffa

No matter how old, when we hear the word ‘doll’, we automatically travel back to the times of ridiculously disproportionate blonde plastic Barbies and rows of glassy eyed Alexanders perched on shelves too high to reach. ‘Dolls Art’ strives to throw these normative associations right out the window. For the third year in a row, the contemporary doll art and figurative sculpture exhibit at the Old Jaffa Museum will showcase wild and wonderful dolls handmade from a range of mediums and materials that blend traditional craftwork with visual artistry.

Under the guidance of curator Limor Margulis, local and international artists from difference disciplines come together to tackle two layers of the creative process: the outer layer—which deals with the materials and techniques used, and the inner layer—which is a more cerebral examination of the artists’ thoughts, interests, inspirations, life adventures, childhood memories, history and more.

Until ‘Dolls Art’, the doll as a concept directly correlated with a ‘toy’. However, a visit to the Jaffa Museum forces the viewer to challenge this connection as they delve deeper into the question: what is a work of figurative art and what is a toy? Let go of your inhibitions: let your adult self escape into the fantastical world of imagination, childhood memories and a dash of magic.