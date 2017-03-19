Beit Ha'ir says goodbye to Shoshke, and hello to Prettimess

With multicolored murals, tattoo parlors and hipster cafes, Tel Aviv’s hip Florentin neighborhood is an ideal playground for both local and international artists. Amongst its many sub-communities is the Prettimess Collective, a community of ridiculously talented artists.

© Gab

The Prettimess Collective is the brainchild of illustrator Boaz Sides aka UNTAY and the artisans behind DaSilva boards Ben Kaufman and Alon Meiri. Their mission behind opening a gallery is to gather and showcase local designers, painters and illustrators who share a passion for the alternative street art scene.

© UNTAY

Hence, rather than having a classic gallery owner-artist relationship, Prettimess is one big family-style community that does it all. The artists are able to collaborate in harmony, bringing together their individual styles and create wonderfully surreal paintings (and boards) for the Telavivian streets. In fact if you look hard enough, you’ll start recognizing some of the murals around Tel Aviv, with recurring signatures such as UNTAY, DIOZ and Brothers of Light. "The closer you get to the building, the more the street paintings hint to the artists that we feature at the Prettiness Collective," says DaSilva Boards cofounder Ben Kaufman.

© Dioz

While the Prettimess Collective has been around for a while now, comfortable in their Floretin home base, they're newest project is hitting central Tel Aviv as they take over Beit Ha'ir this spring. The exhibition will feature works of individual and collective members from the group to expose themes surrounding street life and public spaces between the walls of the museum.

You can sign up for the Prettimess collective newsletter and follow them on Facebook to remain in the know.

© Yonil

Exhibit opens Apr 4, 20:30. Beit Ha'ir, 27 Bialik St, Tel Aviv.