Beit Hatfutsot's new exhibition captures the lifeworks of legendary photojournalist David Seymour, a.k.a. 'Chim'

Beit Hatfutsot is more than a museum of the Jewish people, it is a museum FOR the Jewish people. As it aims to convey to the world the "fascinating narrative of the Jewish people and the essence of Jewish culture, faith, purpose and deed," the museum shifts the usual narrative focus from political figures to the artistic minds of Jewry. Nestled inside the Tel Aviv University campus, Jewish culture is brought to the forefront as the extraordinary stories of artists, musicians, writers and now, photographers, are told.

© David Seymour

David Seymour, known professionally as 'Chim,' is one of the greatest photojournalists of the early to mid twentieth century. As a pioneer of the golden age of political photojournalism, Chim married politics with photography through his portraits of leaders, artists and intellectuals. He has captured both stunning and shocking scenes from the Spanish Civil War, WWII, and the inaugural years of the State of Israel to help form a collective memory of the 20th century.

© David Seymour

While Jewish historians capture the historical facts, Chim captures the essence of Jewish history. From his first ever photograph to the day he was killed in 1956 by an Egyptian machine gunner while covering the Suez Crisis, Chim delved deep into the lives of his subjects to produce works of compassion, humanism and optimism.

© David Seymour "Capturing History: The Photography of Chim" will feature one hundred original prints of his works, including black & white prints, color works that have never been presented to the public before, and personal items from Chim's estate.

© David Seymour

Exhibition runs from March 29, 2017 - January 31, 2018. Beit Hatfutsot, Tel-Aviv University Campus, Klausner St, Ramat Aviv (http://www.bh.org.il/, 03-7457808). Sun-Wed 10:00-19:00, Thu 10:00-22:30, Fri 09:00-14:00, Sat 10:00-15:00.