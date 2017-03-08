  • Blog
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Beit Hatfutsot's new exhibition captures the lifeworks of legendary photojournalist David Seymour, a.k.a. 'Chim'

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Wednesday March 8 2017, 11:28am

Beit Hatfutsot's new exhibition captures the lifeworks of legendary photojournalist David Seymour, a.k.a. 'Chim'
© David Seymour
Beit Hatfutsot is more than a museum of the Jewish people, it is a museum FOR the Jewish people. As it aims to convey to the world the "fascinating narrative of the Jewish  people and the essence of Jewish culture, faith, purpose and deed," the museum shifts the usual narrative focus from political figures to the artistic minds of Jewry. Nestled inside the Tel Aviv University campus, Jewish culture is brought to the forefront as the extraordinary stories of artists, musicians, writers and now, photographers, are told.
 
Children of Europe

© David Seymour

 

 

 

David Seymour, known professionally as 'Chim,' is one of the greatest photojournalists of the early to mid twentieth century. As a pioneer of the golden age of political photojournalism, Chim married politics with photography through his portraits of leaders, artists and intellectuals. He has captured both stunning and shocking scenes from the Spanish Civil War, WWII, and the inaugural years of the State of Israel to help form a collective memory of the 20th century. 
 
woman with babies

© David Seymour

 

While Jewish historians capture the historical facts, Chim captures the essence of Jewish history. From his first ever photograph to the day he was killed in 1956 by an Egyptian machine gunner while covering the Suez Crisis, Chim delved deep into the lives of his subjects to produce works of compassion, humanism and optimism.
 
Chim photo

© David Seymour

"Capturing History: The Photography of Chim" will feature one hundred original prints of his works, including black & white prints, color works that have never been presented to the public before, and personal items from Chim's estate.

 

D Day

© David Seymour

 

 

 

Exhibition runs from March 29, 2017 - January 31, 2018. Beit Hatfutsot, Tel-Aviv University Campus, Klausner St, Ramat Aviv (http://www.bh.org.il/, 03-7457808). Sun-Wed 10:00-19:00, Thu 10:00-22:30, Fri 09:00-14:00, Sat 10:00-15:00. 
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Deputy Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest