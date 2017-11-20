Bohemian Rhapsody: an interview with La Boheme's Alla Vasilevitsky (Mimi)

Love at first sight, death at last glance - Puccini's La Bohème casts the spotlight on the young bohemians of Paris' Latin Quarter in the 1840s. The romantic Christmas Eve backdrop offset by fleeting friendships, tragic losses, and avant-garde beatniks trying to scrape by form a neat little package for the Israeli Opera's season opener. At the center of the bohemian balagan: Mimi, Rodolfo's flirtatious muse played by Alla Vasilevitsky.

After growing up and completing her Choir studies in Russia, soprano Vasilevitsky came to Israel to spearhead her career. While it isn't her first time performing in La Bohème, she's trading in Musetta for the "kind and straightforward" Mimi.

When did you first discover La Bohème?

In 2011, we performed La Bohème at the Opera studio where I played Musetta. In 2013, I sang it at the Opera House conducted by Daniel Oren–it was a very impressive performance. The music is a masterpiece. I always cry at the end of La Bohème no matter what part I’m performing.

This is far from your first performance with the Israeli Opera. How did this relationship start?

In 2009 I joined the Opera studio and this was the beginning of our relationship. I used to play in children’s operas and gradually progressed to more complicated roles. Pique Dame was my debut on the big stage.

How do you get into the mindset of your character?

I try to understand and live my role. It’s similar to a theater actor, but in the case of opera we have to remember that we are singing our emotions. The director also helps by sharing their vision, how they see the roles.

What role have you most enjoyed playing to date?

My favorite role is the one I haven’t performed yet. It is something to strive for.

© Maria Rosenblatt

Are there parts of Mimi that resonate with you?

Mimi is kind and straightforward and I identify with these qualities.

As the Opera unwinds, the complex relationship between Mimi and Rodolfo revolves around many emotions, especially jealousy. How do you tap into these emotions? Are there familiar hardships you can relate to?

It just so happens that life experience helps you tap into any emotion. This is how it works with Mimi too.

Was there immediate chemistry with the actor who plays Rodolfo?

My relationship with soloist Alexey Dolgov is perfect. We have performed twice together in the past and we play off each other very well.

You played Musetta in 2013. How does it feel to play the lead this time around?

Mimi is a more complicated role than Musetta. It’s way more dramatic. I’m a mother now and I have performed various roles since then that have helped me mature and prepare.

Would you define La Bohème as a romance or tragedy?

There is tragedy in La Bohème, but both themes exist in the piece. It gives the spectator hope for a happy ending. Mimi is very ill. Rodolfo wants to help her so much that he even offers her another man, one who is more capable of saving her. Unfortunately, Mimi dies.

© Yossi Tzvaker

How would you reel in someone who has never been exposed to opera before?

Former Head of the Israel Opera Hanna Munitz once said, "Either you love the opera or you don’t know it." I would recommend seeing a classical piece with good vocalists and orchestra. La Bohème is a good example–it’s classical, plus there are subtitles in Hebrew and English.

What surprises can audience members expect with this specific performance?

I don’t want to reveal all the secrets of our performance, but our director [Stefano Mazzonis di Pralafera] believes Mimi knows who Rodolfo is and she takes the first step to attract his attention. Four years ago we did La Bohème, but our cast has changed and this version is very professional. I expect the audience will be enlightened by this specific performance. Some will probably cry.

What other styles of music do you listen to?

In the last eight months I have been singing children’s songs to my little son. I also take him to the Opera. Other than that, I like hard rock, but it depends on the mood.

© Yossi Tzvaker

What do you do when not rehearsing or performing?

I love to create things with my hands, like knitting.

If you could play any role in the world, what would it be?

I see myself helping people in need, animals in trouble, or protecting the environment.

Tell us something funny about yourself.

When I was 15, I decided to stop doing music and become an accountant. So I went to college and saw the aluminum walls there. It was so depressing that I thought, "No, I won’t study here." So I went to pursue music instead.

If you had the power to revive and work with any dead composer...

I would revive Puccini to see his reaction to our performance.

Nov 22-Dec 8. The Israeli Opera House, 19 Shaul Hamelech St, Tel Aviv (03-6927777)