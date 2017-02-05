'Boom Pam' and 'Nechi Nech' blow up Bascula with an explosive performance

This debut musical collaboration between Boom Pam and Nechi Nech is scheduled to cover so many different genres, audiences won't know what to do with themselves. From surf-rock to hip hop, reggae and everything in between, if you're not groovin' by the end of the night, you may want to get yourself checked out. As if two amazing acts weren't enough, Bascula has thrown in DJ Radio Trip to spin tunes before and after the performances. Get your tickets now for the must-see event of the month.

© PR

Boom Pam is a Middle Eastern surf-rock trio that has dominated the local scene for over a decade. Their unique instrumental combination of electric guitar, drums and tuba has won over the hearts of audiences all over the country and abroad with hit songs like "Boom Pam" and "No Waves".

Nechi Nech seamlessly fuses hip hop with reggae and he is quickly gaining the title of 'best rapper in the hip hop scene'. His album "Welcome to Petah Tikva" helped to remove the city's stigma as boring and gained a lot of attention from the public.

Feb 18. Doors open at 20:30. Bascula, 72 Harakevet, Tel Aviv (077-5416529)