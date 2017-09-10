Bring your wallets and one month's salary because Urban Outfitters is on their way to Israel

Fox-Wizel Ltd (the Fox Group) recently announced that Urban Outfitters is coming to Israel, immediately throwing Israel's hipsters into a frenzy.

The Israeli fashion world is in shock! The Fox group has finally confirmed that the Urban Outfitters brand is indeed coming to Israel. The signed agreement also includes Anthropologie and Free People, which are very popular brands among Israelis, who are currently required to order them over the Internet and pay a fortune in customs. Fortunately, the agreement is valid for an entire decade, so you can prepare your cash now.

© Devyn Galindo

As any hipster knows, 'Urban' (as we all call it) is a reason in itself to fly to New York or Berlin, a shop that enjoys fairly unreasonable popularity relative to their fairly simple clothing at unfairly excessive prices. The company's products such as shirts, pants or dresses–as high-quality and fashionable as they may be–are shamelessly priced (did somebody say COS?).

Come one, come all, just bring your wallets and one month's salary, you'll need them.