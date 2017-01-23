Can you survive The Ultra Challenge?

While completing Israman – Isreal's answer to the American Ironman triathlon – is more than an impressive physical feat, this winter, fitness is being pushed to even great extremes with The Ultra Challenge. It has been said that the effort required for this 'Ultimate Endurance Challenge competition' is three times the amount required for any triathlon, and for the first time, Israel plans to be graced with its presence.

Over the course of three days, the participants will brave various sports, including swimming 10 km of the Kinneret, running 84.5 km and cycling 420 miles from the Sea of Galilee to Eilat. The event is sponsored by Rimonim Hotels and kicks off on Feb 13, ending with an awards ceremony and some much-needed spa treatment to relieve those worn muscles.