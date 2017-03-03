Can't wait for pride week? Check out these dangerously daring LGBTQ screenings

The pride parade may be an annual event, but gay pride happens year round. In anticipation of TLVFest, the only LGBTQ film festival in the Middle East, the people behind the cinematic magic are putting on a series of films honoring LGBTQs internationally. From newly discovering lesbians to 70-year-old drag queens, the Tel Aviv Cinematheque 's March lineup is dangerously exotic, scandalously exciting and all-round beautiful.

That's Gila That's Me (Israel 2010) - Dir: Alon Weinstock

© PR

This documentary screening follows the fascinating life of Gila Goldstein, Tel Aviv icon turned living legend as one of the first Israeli transgendered individuals. Gila was born male in the 50s in Haifa and she always knew she was a woman. In her 20s she moved to Tel Aviv to fulfill her dream as an exotic dancer and today, she continues to fight for social justice.

Mar 9 (opening night), 21:00 - Cinematheque 3 (HEBREW WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES)

Below Her Mouth (Canada 2016) - Dir: April Mullen

© PR Dir: April Mullen

Who knew the country of peace and quiet could whip out one of the year's most daring and sexy dramas. This film dives into an unexpected affair that turns into a heart-stopping reality when Jasmin and Dallas meet at a party. The passionate connection leads to a fantastic romance between the two, who need to deal with the consequences. This exciting film was produced by an all-female crew and it shows in the delightfully daring final product.

Mar 10, 22:00 - Cinematheque 3 (ENGLISH WITH HEBREW SUBTITLES)



Me, Myself and Her (Italy 2015) - Dir: Maria Sol Tognazzi

© PR Dir: Maria Sol Tognazzi

This film is the result of a creative dream team paired with contemporary actresses Margherita Buy (My Mother) and Sabrina Ferilli (The Great Beauty). The story follows Federica, an actress turned health food restaurant owner and her lover of five years, Marina, a successful architect who was married to a man for a long time. But, when an unexpected blast from Federica's past shows up, he may put a permanent damper on the happy couple's relationship.

Mar 11, 17:00 - Cinematheque 1 (ITALIAN WITH HEBREW AND ENGLISH SUBTITLES)





S&M Sally (U.S. 2015) - Dir: Michelle Ehlen

© PR

This quirky comedy is the third appearance of Michelle Ehlen's butch character, Jamie, as she is faced with accepting that her partner, Kill, was all-too-recently involved in the BDSM scene. To please her partner, Jamie ventures into this mysterious world of sexual pleasure. On top of that, things start to get messy when Jamie's male best friend falls for a guy in a polyamorous relationship with her own best friend.

Mar 12, 19:00 - Cinematheque 3 (ENGLISH WITH HEBREW SUBTITLES) This quirky comedy is the third appearance of Michelle Ehlen's butch character, Jamie, as she is faced with accepting that her partner, Kill, was all-too-recently involved in the BDSM scene. To please her partner, Jamie ventures into this mysterious world of sexual pleasure. On top of that, things start to get messy when Jamie's male best friend falls for a guy in a polyamorous relationship with her own best friend.

Bare (U.S. 2015) - Dir: Natalia Leite

© PR

What seems like yet another dull, ordinary day in a small American desert town turns into a scandalous game changer as local resident Sarah (Dianna Agron) meets the ever-so-sexy Pepper (Paz de la Huerta). Pepper's charismatic attitude turns Sarah's monotonous life on its head – leaving her relationships with her boyfriend, family and coworkers at risk as she discovers new, uncharted territory.

Mar 13, 21:00 - Cinematheque 1 (ENGLISH WITH HEBREW SUBTITLES) What seems like yet another dull, ordinary day in a small American desert town turns into a scandalous game changer as local resident Sarah (Dianna Agron) meets the ever-so-sexy Pepper (Paz de la Huerta). Pepper's charismatic attitude turns Sarah's monotonous life on its head – leaving her relationships with her boyfriend, family and coworkers at risk as she discovers new, uncharted territory.



Before the Last Curtain Falls (Germany 2014) - Dir: Thomas Wallner

© PR ) - Dir: Thomas Wallner

Without a doubt one of the finest documentaries of the past few years, this film shares a story of tremendous love, bitter disappointments and self-doubt, and above all, admirable courage. The film introduces the moving, heart-warming stories of a group of transgendered people and drag queens in their 60's and 70's, reminding us that age is irrelevant in the face of being true to yourself. As they come together for a show called "Gardenia", the one-time spectacle turns into a global two-year tour.

Mar 14, 21:15 - Cinematheque 1 (DUTCH, FRENCH, ENGLISH AND MANDARIN WITH HEBREW AND ENGLISH SUBTITLES)

Tel Aviv Cinematheque, 2 Shprintsak St, Tel Aviv (cinema.co.il)