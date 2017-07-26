Castro & Tel Aviv Museum of Art present: T-ART 2017

Castro and the Tel Aviv Museum of Art are proud to continue their unique collaboration which unites fashion and art. This season, they are launching a new T-ART collection for men and women at Castro, which is inspired by the prominent Israeli artist Yigael Tumarkin.

Tumarkin began his artistic career in the 1950's as a sculptor, combining ready-made objects into artistic assemblages, which was innovative in the Israeli art scene at the time. In 1961, he transitioned to making prints more intensively.

The unique collection at Castro is being launched in conjunction with Tumarkin's new exhibition of prints at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, and is inspired by the pieces of work in the exhibition.

© Tal Keret

It incorporates images from popular culture that appear in Tumarkin's works, such as the character of Marilyn Monroe and the New York Skyline into clothes that are designed with a rebellious look.

Additionally, Castro will sponsor free entrance to the museum on Thursdays in August (3, 10, 17, 24), during which tours and a variety of cultural activities will take place including, exhibitions, lectures, dance performances, and films regarding Tumarkin's works and the exhibition.

In the spirit of the collaboration, there will be a shirt printing workshop every week as well.