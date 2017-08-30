CAUTION: Wet Paint - an interview with Vini Vici's Matan Kadosh

Life in Color explodes onto the scene with the world’s largest paint party returning to Tel Aviv, and you’re invited. Israeli psytrance DJ set, Vini Vici, get the party started

Life in Color bills the likes of Nervo, Blasterjaxx, Headhunterz, Teamworx and Vini Vici – all painting the crowd with their multicolored music. The renowned EDM festival has grown exponentially in the 11 years since its inception as a house party at Florida State University. Let your body become a canvas and your mind the muse, but don’t worry, the environmentally-friendly, non-toxic paint will disappear – though the celebration will last a lifetime. We chatted to one half of the local DJ set, Vini Vici’s Matan Kadosh, to let us in on the duo’s musical palette, vibrant careers and truly living life in color.

Working in a creative partnership can be an illuminating and fulfilling experience. How do you find working with Aviram helps you be a better musician?

First of all, we have known each other for half of our lives, so we aren’t just very good friends, we are family. As much as we share the same taste, we have different ideas, and we always remember that both of us want what is best for the actual song. We are always open-minded about each other’s work during the creation stage, keeping it “ego free”. What really pushes both of us as musicians is delivering the best result.

Who inspired you to get into DJing in the first place? Which artists influenced the way you approach music?

We have a lot of influences from our youth –listening to Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy, Daft Punk, Yael, X-Dream – the list can go on for decades. We grew up in Israel, where the passion for psytrance is huge – it’s everywhere. We have always felt connected to music; it’s godly, it’s divine!

You’ve played at festivals all over the world, what is the greatest moment you’ve had while onstage?

We are truly blessed with a lot of great moments throughout our career, it’s hard to pick one. To see festivals like Tomorrowland, Ultra and other iconic events love what we play and understanding psytrance is definitely one of our biggest “stage” achievements.

Do you feel that the psytrance and electronic music community is respectful of one another, and what is the best part about making this type of music?

Yes it is, we are meeting so many great people in the industry who are all friendly with such a respectful vibe. Electronic music and psytrance is about uniting through music and dance, and this spirit is always there.

While you’ve played in countries around the globe, you’ll be playing at Life in Color festival on home soil. What is different about playing for an Israeli audience as opposed to foreign festivalgoers?

We are very excited to play at Life in Color because it’s always fun to play in our home country. The Israeli crowd is so warm and wild (like country, like crowd) and we love it.

Live Park Rishon LeZion, September 7. NIS 189-219. Check out the event HERE.