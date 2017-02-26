There's nothing more culturally stimulating than viewing a theater performance in a foreign country. However, sometimes language barriers can bog down incentive, repelling the most loyal theater buffs. U.S. born Meirav Zur recognized this issue and after making Aliyah in 1997, she decided to share her passion for English theater with Israeli audiences. In 2005, she founded English on Stage, an English-speaking traveling theater troupe producing original stage productions in Israel.

© Herschel Gutman

This year, in honor of International Women's Day, English on Stage is shining the spotlight on the one staple that can be found in every woman's wardrobe: the little black dress. Embracing its versatility, which spans from cocktail attire to first date (and definitely not the last) to shiva (and hopefully the last), the all-female cast of "Little Black Dress" will transform and restyle each individually-designed dress as they sing, act, model and perform.

© PR

The explosive performance is a testament to women everywhere – a celebration of femininity, fusing comedic acts with unique renditions of Beyoncé, Whitney, Aretha and Adele hits, with their own spice. Whether you're a mother, daughter, sister or wife (or loving father, son, brother or husband) come get your flower power.