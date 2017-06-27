Celebrity chefs strut their sandwiches with a one-week birthday pop-up at Sarona Market

Sarona Market celebrates three years with a chef’s collaboration and 25% off everything in every store!

It’s not often that you get to see so many top chefs in one place, all working together in one restaurant. But, starting June 26th and for the rest of the week, the most renowned chefs in town are collaborating on a sandwich project for a worthy cause. They are all creating their ultimate sandwich and donating profits to Beit Hashanti, an organization that helps homeless children by supporting them with a warm and loving home, and getting them back on their feet.

© Aviv Hofi

This collaboration of all the big players is a once-in-a-chef-time event, that should not be missed! On the list, Chef Yossi Shitrit (Mashya), Chef Assaf Granit (Machneyehuda), Chef David Frankel (Pronto), Chef Segev Moshe (Segev), Chef Yonathan Roshfeld (Jonathan’s Food Club), Chef Meir Adoni (Blue Sky), Pastry Chef Miki Shemo (Shemo), Chef Moti Titman (Milgo & Milbar) Chef Shaul Ben-Aderet (The Blue Rooster) and Chef Yaron Kestenbaum (M25).

Enjoy innovative ideas all built on La Farina breads like Chef Miki Shemo’s Black Forest sandwich made from challah bread, fresh blackberries, and white and dark chocolate, Chef Meir Adoni’s sandwich sensation piled with herring, cream cheese, Granny Smith apples, and curry, or Chef Segev Moshe’s corned beef, truffle spread, and balsamic vinegar.

All sandwiches are 29 shekels, a great price for an awesome cause. For 3 weeks, there will be a 25% discount on everything in all the stores, from Sunday through Thursday.

The pop-up is located in the Sarona Market (3 Kalman Magen). It will be open from Monday, June 26 (11:30-20:00) to Saturday, July 1st (Friday hours: 09:00-15:00).