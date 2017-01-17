Celebrity soup pop-up warms up Sarona

Soup is on the menu for the next two weeks of winter as celebrity chefs Segev Moshe and Yonatan Roshfeld serve up two unique versions at Sarona’s Soup Market pop-up restaurant. For just NIS 10 a bowl, the Soup Market pop-up is the perfect way to enjoy a heartwarming cup of soup and also donate to a great cause, as 50% of all profits go to Beit Hashanti. Beit Hashanti helps homeless children get back on their feet while offering them a warm and inviting home. With an incredible success rate of over 65%, the organization helps teens return to a normal life so every shekel counts.

© Rafi Delouya

Try Chef Segev Moshe’s creamy yellow curry soup, made with coconut milk, peanuts and cilantro, or opt for Yonatan Roshfeld’s spicy Indian soup with tomato and zucchini. The soups can be enjoyed in the small seating area or taken to go.

Both chefs are known for shaping the Israeli food scene. Their TV shows and appearances, as well as their popular restaurants – including those in the Sarona Market, such as Roshfeld’s Captain Curry and Segev’s concept of multiple restaurants – have been very successful.

© Rafi Delouya

The pop-up is located in the Sarona Market (3 Kalman Magen, Tel Aviv). It will be open until Jan 27, Sun 11:30-20:00, Fri 09:00-15:00