Chloelys chef Victor Gloger stuns locals with a modern brasserie

Chloelys has been a local gem for over 16 years, but in this fast-paced city, we now know that fine dining restaurants are finding it harder and harder to survive. As people are opting for more laid back eateries, some of the finest restaurateurs are opening hot spots with flawless ease. Mega-talented Chef Victor Gloger is opening a hip, modern brasserie, next to the Dan Hotel where the famous Raphael restaurant used to shine.

© Ronen Malhan

The concept will be happy food with a lively vibe, colorful bites, and of course lots and lots of alcohol. Adjacent to the new spot will be a smoking bar, for those who really need their smoke with their grub, showcasing small bites, an extensive cocktail list, and a hand-picked wine list that should prove to be as inspiring as the one from his former restaurant.

© Afik Gabay

For over six consecutive years, Chloelys has won an award of excellence from the world-renowned Wine Spectator–the only restaurant in Israel to hold this title. This is no doubt, one of the most anticipated openings of the year, bringing together the detail-oriented standards of Chloelys in a lively, buzzing atmosphere.

Stay tuned for details of the opening in the next two months.