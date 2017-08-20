  • Blog
Colorfood: the only exhibit where you can see and taste the rainbow

By Keren Brown Posted: Sunday August 20 2017, 11:00am

© Dan Lev | Colorfood (left), Afik Gabay (right)
Avivit Priel (left), Alon Hirtenstein (right)

Are you obsessed with taking photos of your food? Do you love art, food, and the intersection between the two? Then, you will love Colorfood, a new exhibition that brings together art, photography, and a colorful multi-course dinner event.

 
Colorfood is the latest exhibition from acclaimed photographer, Dan Lev and Chef Alon Hirtenstien, which showcases the colorfulness of food in vibrant photography. Each color has a creative dish made up of a multitude of elements in that color. The exhibition showcases 5 color schemes ranging from black and white, red, blue, green, and “Picasso” (a mix of colors).

Alongside the exhibition, viewers will enjoy a special tasting menu, served at the Kosher Aubergine at the David Intercontinental Hotel.


The dishes featured will paint a colorful picture, and showcase the range from red, tuna tartare with seared watermelon, tomato cream, and a red pepper salad to green duck breast in pistachio and spinach cream, with zucchini and fresh peas. It will end with the beautiful “Picasso dessert,” a multi-colored, pastel-inspired  panna cotta with banana, sugared pecans, hazelnut praline, and caramel.

The Colorfood tasting menu will be available from August 27-31. Enjoy this special dinner with a glass of wine for just 320 shekels (220 with the Amex card). For more info, call 03-795-1111.

By Keren Brown
