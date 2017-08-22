Conan O'Brien announces his trip to Israel this September

The comedian and television personality will arrive in Israel this September to shoot a special

TV host Conan O'Brien arrives in Israel to stay away from the hatred and violence in the United States "for the relative peace, sanity, and quiet of the Middle East."

The successful comedian announced on his show that he will be shooting a special to be broadcast in September called "Conan in Israel." At the same time, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, will also be in the country.

Watch the announcement from "Conan":