Contour Jewelry launches their latest collection of geometric baubles - a Tel Avivian hipster staple

Designers Lior Shulak-Hai and Galit Barak, both graduates of the prestigious Shenkar Design College, have a knack for clean, minimalist designs with unforgettable twists.

© Meirav Ben-Lulu

Relying heavily on architectural details and texture-inspired touches (think ruffled edges), the duo have both a fashion as well as a fine jewelry line. The jewelry integrates clean and minimal elements with a fashion-forward approach, stretching the boundaries of classic jewelry as an alternative for the urban woman who’s looking for a combination of minimalism and sophistication.

© Meirav Ben-Lulu

The designers are dedicated to their geometric aesthetics – which is reflected in both their collections. All the jewelry integrates clean, minimal elements with a fresh approach, and each design is architectural, yet feminine, striking a balance between tough and tender.

© Meirav Ben-Lulu

Contour will be hosting a launch sale of their latest collection on Thursday, September 14 from 10:00-18:00 and Friday, September 15 from 10:00-14:00. 25 Gruzenberg St, Tel Aviv (052-4513591/contour-studio.com)