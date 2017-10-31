WorkShop​, ​​​​the work space for designers is opening its ​​​​​Market ​for the second time ​​this Friday ​with a ​party that is all ​about ​fashion, jewelry and local accessories​. ​

The work space complex ​which offers​ solution​s​ ​for artists​ ​to whom a computer and chair​ ​are simply not enough​ is ​​​located in the Florentine neighborhood​. Every three months the work complex opens the WorkShop Market, a Friday-noon fair ​​created by the members of the complex​. ​"As a place that encourages creativity and business development by designers, we are proud to support young designe​​rs who want to ​reach new audience, launch their new collections and bring a unique and interesting creation to the Israeli market," says Amit Davidov, one of the initiators.

© Elad Malka

© Elad Malka

The fair​​ will take place on November 3rd, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm and will feature a mix of new collections by young designers alongside well-known brands such as Efrat Habani's FABRICA and Shiran Moses's MINIMO . There will ​also ​be an alcohol bar and art shows, DJ BAGO will be in charge of the music, and as for the scenery​ - ​ ​guests will enjoy the unique rooftop of the place, overlooking the Florentine neighborhood.

© Elad Malka

© Elad Malka

The Facebook event

WorkShop Market | 3 Moshe Maor st., Tel Aviv

Friday, November 3rd, 18: 00-12: 00 073-702-9785