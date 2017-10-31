The work space complex which offers solutions for artists to whom a computer and chair are simply not enough is located in the Florentine neighborhood. Every three months the work complex opens the WorkShop Market, a Friday-noon fair created by the members of the complex. "As a place that encourages creativity and business development by designers, we are proud to support young designers who want to reach new audience, launch their new collections and bring a unique and interesting creation to the Israeli market," says Amit Davidov, one of the initiators.
The fair will take place on November 3rd, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm and will feature a mix of new collections by young designers alongside well-known brands such as Efrat Habani's FABRICA and Shiran Moses's MINIMO . There will also be an alcohol bar and art shows, DJ BAGO will be in charge of the music, and as for the scenery - guests will enjoy the unique rooftop of the place, overlooking the Florentine neighborhood.
WorkShop Market | 3 Moshe Maor st., Tel Aviv
Friday, November 3rd, 18: 00-12: 00 073-702-9785
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ