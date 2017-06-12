​Cre’me, the new ice cream shop that sinfully pairs cake with your favorite dessert

Some things go together perfectly like peanut butter and jelly, or bread and butter. However, in Tel Aviv the rule for everything is even simpler: break the rules. The mastermind team behind Israel’s biggest and most successful restaurant group, R2M (Brasserie, Hotel Montefiore, Coffee Bar, Delicatessen, Bakery), have now decided that you can have your cake and eat it—with ice cream too.

© Idit Ben Uliel

Bakery, one of the most popular bakery chains in the city, started off when people simply fell in love with the pastries at restaurants like Brasserie and Coffee Bar, and so R2M had the brilliant idea of turning it into a place on its own. Now, people love Bakery—and the next step? Why, an ice cream shop that focuses on pastry pairings!

© Idit Ben Uliel

Cre’me, situated next to the Bakery branch on Dizengoff, serves up Tinder-perfect matches of cake and ice cream, all decked out with a confetti of toppings. Simplicity is the key here, with everything homemade, using natural sweeteners and all-natural ingredients and 4 flavors at a time. Think high quality Valrhona chocolate, pistachio, mouthwateringly fresh sorbet that changes daily, and of course vanilla ice cream.

© Idit Ben Uliel

All these are a match made in heaven with cakes and strudels; pistachio ice cream and lemon meringue tart, Coffee Bar’s hot banana strudel with vanilla ice cream and a caramel toffee on top, or Bakery’s “famous” apple pie with vanilla ice cream.

© Idit Ben Uliel

If all this is not enough, you can also pimp up your ice cream with all-natural meringue cookies, candied nuts, caramel sauce or whatever rocks your sundae—for the list really does go on!

Cre’me is located at 262 Dizengoff St, Tel Aviv ​