Don't miss the first ever Wellness Bazaar on the Abraham Hostel rooftop this Tuesday

Leading a healthy and active lifestyle is practically second nature to Tel Avivians. No matter the time, whether the sun has yet to rise or on its way to setting, one can expect to see runners on the beach boardwalk; vegan and health food markets are popping up left and right; plus, juice bars are all the buzz.

On the evening of July 25th, the first ever Wellness Bazaar is bringing together the best of Tel Aviv health, fitness, and well-being, all under – or should we say on top of – one roof. This Tuesday from 17:00-21:00, the rooftop of the ever-popular, ever-hip Abraham Hostel will host their English event, which revolves around learning to live a healthier lifestyle.

The 'bazaar' will be divided into 3 zones:

1. Workout zone: Yoga, Zumba, sport sessions for babies, power training, and more with the sunset view of Tel Aviv. All classes are FREE

2. Lecture zone: professional nutriologists, sportsmen, and lifestyle activists speak about modern trends in healthy eating and being. Also FREE, no registration required

3. Bazaar zone: health bar, sports studios, and personal trainers you’ve never heard of are all here to meet you

Treat your bodies well, they deserve the best.

July 25, 17:00-21:00. NIS 20 entry. Rooftop of Abraham Hostel, 21 Levontin Street, Tel Aviv. Check out the FB event for more info.