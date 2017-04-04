  • Blog
Don't miss the Florentine Arts & Crafts Market, where local talent shines

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Tuesday April 4 2017, 12:38pm

© Ilia Ratman

A cozy pop-up market that celebrates local crafts – discover the talent of your neighbors, friends, and co-creators in Florentin.

The pop-up market fad has exploded in Florentin and all over Tel Aviv these past few years. Each more impressive than the last, while many Israelis focus on international fare, Dagne and Natasha took a fresher approach, turning the focus on their neighbors, friends, and co-creators.

 

The Florentine Arts & Crafts Market highlights local creators and artists, clothes and jewelry designers, painters, pottery artists, musicians and DJs. The cozy, homelike event creates a friendly Friday afternoon environment to match Florentin's chill vibes, projected in every aspect of the market, down to the products sold – from vegan deodorant to handmade soaps.

 

Don't just observe from the sidelines. If you're a talented artist or designer and are interested in showcasing your works in the market, join the action. Send pictures and a brief description about yourself and your works to florentine.market@gmail.com.

 

Apr 21, 12:00-20:00. 4Florentine, 43 Shalma Rd, Tel Aviv

 

Check out the Facebook event HERE

https://www.facebook.com/events/1661629240812355/

 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Deputy Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

