Don't miss the Florentine Arts & Crafts Market, where local talent shines

A cozy pop-up market that celebrates local crafts – discover the talent of your neighbors, friends, and co-creators in Florentin.

The pop-up market fad has exploded in Florentin and all over Tel Aviv these past few years. Each more impressive than the last, while many Israelis focus on international fare, Dagne and Natasha took a fresher approach, turning the focus on their neighbors, friends, and co-creators.

The Florentine Arts & Crafts Market highlights local creators and artists, clothes and jewelry designers, painters, pottery artists, musicians and DJs. The cozy, homelike event creates a friendly Friday afternoon environment to match Florentin's chill vibes, projected in every aspect of the market, down to the products sold – from vegan deodorant to handmade soaps.

Don't just observe from the sidelines. If you're a talented artist or designer and are interested in showcasing your works in the market, join the action. Send pictures and a brief description about yourself and your works to florentine.market@gmail.com.

Apr 21, 12:00-20:00. 4Florentine, 43 Shalma Rd, Tel Aviv

Check out the Facebook event HERE

https://www.facebook.com/events/1661629240812355/