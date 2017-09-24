Drink & ink: Jagermeister is giving away free tattoos in bars across the country this week

Jägermeister has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that invites party lovers around the country to get inked for free. From September 21-27, the leading bars in Israel will host a mobile tattoo parlor offering free ink (and a chaser to numb the pain). Among the participating bars: K bar, Jasper, Inigo Montoya, 'Grag Pitic, Yudal'e, Akbar, and more.
So how does it work?
The campaign welcomes participants to share their tattoo ideas online ahead of time for a chance to make their tattoo dreams come true.
Then what do I do?
1) Get to the bar
2) Order a chaser
3) Take a picture at that bar and tag it on social media for your chance to win
At the end of each evening, 10 lucky winners will be awarded the Jagermeister Tattoo Trip of a lifetime. For more details, visit Jagermeister's WEBSITE
