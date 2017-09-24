Drink & ink: Jagermeister is giving away free tattoos in bars across the country this week

Jägermeister has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that invites party lovers around the country to get inked for free. From September 21-27, the leading bars in Israel will host a mobile tattoo parlor offering free ink (and a chaser to numb the pain). Among the participating bars: K bar, Jasper, Inigo Montoya, 'Grag Pitic, Yudal'e, Akbar, and more.

So how does it work?

The campaign welcomes participants to share their tattoo ideas online ahead of time for a chance to make their tattoo dreams come true.

Then what do I do?

1) Get to the bar

2) Order a chaser

3) Take a picture at that bar and tag it on social media for your chance to win