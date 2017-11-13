Eat your way through Jerusalem with the Open Restaurants culinary festival

Tel Aviv’s food scene is abuzz, and the most talked-about place in Israel. But less than an hour away, a culinary treasure awaits you. Jerusalem’s biggest food festival “Open Restaurants” is happening from November 14-18 giving you the opportunity to dine at the best restaurants, go behind the scenes and experience Jerusalem food and the people behind it.

© Tomer Foltyn

The events seem to be endless, and each seems to somehow be even more creative than the previous one. Watch a typographer who creates art and food in letters, take a nighttime food tour through Mea She’arim and party like the charidim, trying all their food and finding all their hidden spots. Alternatively, sit in private dinner events with chefs, food talks with local celebrities, tea tastings, pastry workshops, dates with sommeliers, and even events for kids. There will also be market tours, restaurant parties, and connections between food and art, Jewish food, Arab food, and food from all over the world.

Courtesy of Open Restaurants

If you have been dying to discover the Jerusalem food scene, this is your chance to uncover all the city’s hidden gems and eat your way through the city. For more information.