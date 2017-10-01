Escape city life for the biggest yoga retreat in the desert

Every year, the entire yoga community comes together in the desert for a weekend of workshops, asanas, and a huge sense of community. From November 2-4, Yoga Arava is the biggest yoga retreat in the desert, bringing together hardcore yogis and beginners alike.

It takes place in the Arava (Arabah), located in the area south of the Dead Sea basin–an archeological dream, where nature meets humanity. Many of the towns and kibbutzim along the way (120 km long), from Idan in the North of the Arava to Elifaz in the south, near Eilat be will be hosting three-day retreats.

Unlike the usual yoga festivals, here each yoga student chooses an instructor to practice with for the entire time, allowing a true connection with a select group and a deep sense of community. For lodging, there will be beautiful cabins or laid-back camping; all vegetarian and vegan meals are included in the package.

From Iyengar yoga to Acro and Vijnana, everybody can find a style that fits their life and their yoga needs. On Friday night, there is a special Kabbalat Shabbat practice with live music in the beautiful Timna Park–which is surrounded by Acacia trees, steep cliffs, and breathtaking views, all spread over 15,000 acres, including Mount Timna, the world’s first copper mine.

Courtesy of Yoga Arava

All this is supported by the Central Ayala Regional Council, Hevel Eilot Regional Council, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of Regional Cooperation.

For more information, visit http://www.yogaarava.co.il/en